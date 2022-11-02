Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $657.96. 29,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,030. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

