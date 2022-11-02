Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.62. 282,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

