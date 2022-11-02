Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of PRXXF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.