Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.86

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 307461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Paramount Global Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Tobam bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

