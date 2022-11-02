Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 372,881 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of Avantor worth $232,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Avantor by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 50,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

