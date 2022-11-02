Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 483,245 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 842.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,245 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 93,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

