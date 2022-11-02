Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 858,630 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $447,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,032. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.