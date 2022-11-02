Parnassus Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 774,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Ross Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,204. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

