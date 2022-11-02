Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 457,831 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Mastercard worth $1,146,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The firm has a market cap of $317.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

