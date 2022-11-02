Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 825,002 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.28. The company had a trading volume of 592,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

