Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.87 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,870,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 598,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.