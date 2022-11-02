Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $180,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

SBNY stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,256. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

