Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 309,518 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309,518 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

