PARSIQ Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,166.11 or 0.30540685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011928 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

