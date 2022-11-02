Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $381.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.14. 8,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,359. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.14.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 28.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.