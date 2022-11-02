PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,630 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 94,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.