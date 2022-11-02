PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

