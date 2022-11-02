PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Precision Drilling comprises 5.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Precision Drilling worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $9,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

