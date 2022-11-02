PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 771,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,993,000 after buying an additional 67,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.66.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

