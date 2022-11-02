PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 39,310 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,310 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 214,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

