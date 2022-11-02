PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 46,720 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,720 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 500,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 78.8% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 48,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock remained flat at $35.04 on Wednesday. 208,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

