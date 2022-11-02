PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 16,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,630. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

