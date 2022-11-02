Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

