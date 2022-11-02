Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 42.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

