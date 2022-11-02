Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

