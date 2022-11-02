Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $362,000 Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJB. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 502,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 176,826 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at $4,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,328,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

