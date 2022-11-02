Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.
Shares of AMGN opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.35.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
