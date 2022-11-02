Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

