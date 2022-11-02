Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.