Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

