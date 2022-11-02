Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 284,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

