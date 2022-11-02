Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 534,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,446,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

