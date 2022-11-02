Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Pentair Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PNR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 1,738,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

