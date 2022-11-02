Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

