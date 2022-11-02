Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

