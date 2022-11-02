Peoples Financial Co. (PFBX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 10th

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

