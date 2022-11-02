PepGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEPG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 2nd. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PepGen Trading Up 5.5 %

PEPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 80,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. PepGen has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $6,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

