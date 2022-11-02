Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
