Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

