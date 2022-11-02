Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 41,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

