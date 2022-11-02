Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

