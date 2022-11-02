Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average of $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.