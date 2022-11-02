Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaos Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE DAC opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.