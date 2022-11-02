Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 293,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,576,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 77,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

