Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,418,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

