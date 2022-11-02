Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

