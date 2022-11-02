Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

