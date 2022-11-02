Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after acquiring an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Shares of HII stock opened at $256.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

