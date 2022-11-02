Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 608 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.