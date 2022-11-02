Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
TLK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,351. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
