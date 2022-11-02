Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TLK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,351. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

