PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PG&E Trading Down 1.2 %

PCG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 567,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,259,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Insider Activity at PG&E

Institutional Trading of PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $266,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

